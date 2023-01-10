What the papers say – January 10

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tuesday mastheads continue to follow the Duke of Sussex as his autobiography is officially released.

The Daily Express and The Sun lead on Harry’s comments about the Queen Consort, with the former claiming it “crosses (a) red line”.

The Daily Mail focuses on the duke’s statement that he could not move back to the UK to re-join the working royals.

The Independent reports on comments from “a source close to the royal family” that claims Harry has been “kidnapped by the cult of psychotherapy”.

Metro, meanwhile, reports two thirds of Brits disapprove of the duke.

The Daily Mirror, the i, The Guardian and The Times focus on the situation inside the NHS as strikes are set to go ahead.

The Daily Telegraph reports the UK is willing to send tanks to Ukraine.

The Financial Times says there has been a breakthrough in talks between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

And the Daily Star claims Earth is facing a “terrifying electricity blackout” caused by a solar blast.