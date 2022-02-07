Humza Yousaf announces £82m fund to expand teams at GP practices

A total of £82.6 million will be spent expanding teams within GP practices and modernising their systems, the Health Secretary has said.

The funding will allow other healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists and nurses to be based at practices, giving GPs more time with patients who need their skills, such as suspected cancer cases.

Telephone systems in practices will also be upgraded to reduce call-waiting times for patients.

The money is the final allocation from the four-year fund the Scottish Government agreed with GPs in 2018.

Humza Yousaf says GPs make an ‘invaluable’ contribution (Peter Summers/PA) (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “GP surgeries provide a wide range of services, supporting both the physical and mental health of patients.

“The contribution general practice makes to the health and wellbeing of communities is invaluable.

“This funding will improve how general practice services are delivered and, in turn, enhance the patients’ experience of accessing care.

“We have now delivered every penny we committed to health boards and GPs as part of our ongoing commitment to help support practices deliver care.

“The NHS is facing the biggest challenge this winter and this investment will have real benefits for both patients and frontline staff.”

A leading doctor said GPs were still under pressure (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Dr Andrew Buist, chair of BMA Scotland’s GP committee, said: “Things continue to be really tough for GPs and teams working in practices across Scotland.

“We need help to cope with demand – both while the pandemic continues and looking longer term, including as restrictions begin to ease following the Omicron wave.

“A crucial part of this is building the teams around GPs and ensuring there are the right skilled staff in place to ensure people are treated by the most appropriate professional, freeing up GPs’ time to focus on the highest priority patients who need our time the most.

“This funding will make a crucial contribution in that sense, so it is very welcome and we hope it will make a real difference for practices and patients across Scotland.”