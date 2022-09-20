Jump to content

What the papers say – September 20

Her Majesty’s state funeral is the focus of the papers on Tuesday.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 20 September 2022 02:59
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages capture The Queen’s final journey, as the royal family begins another week of mourning.

The Sun, Metro and The Times all have front and back page spreads with images from the service.

The i calls the “end of the Elizabethan age” while the Daily Express says: “God rest our Queen.”

The Daily Star says Her Majesty has been reunited with her late husband, while photographs of her coffin adorn The Independent, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times.

And the Daily Mail accompanies an image of the funeral service inside Westminster Abbey with the text: “Her final journey.”

