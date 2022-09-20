What the papers say – September 20

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The front pages capture The Queen’s final journey, as the royal family begins another week of mourning.

The Sun, Metro and The Times all have front and back page spreads with images from the service.

The i calls the “end of the Elizabethan age” while the Daily Express says: “God rest our Queen.”

The Daily Star says Her Majesty has been reunited with her late husband, while photographs of her coffin adorn The Independent, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times.

And the Daily Mail accompanies an image of the funeral service inside Westminster Abbey with the text: “Her final journey.”