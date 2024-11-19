Hopes for new NI Veterans Commissioner to be appointed by the end of the year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hilary Benn has said he hopes a new Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland will be appointed before the end of the year.

Former commissioner Danny Kinahan resigned in September saying he was unable to provide the independent voice that veterans require.

A recruitment process to find his successor was launched in October.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said interviews with candidates have taken place and he is awaiting a report before making an appointment.

He was asked for an update by DUP MP Gavin Robinson as he appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

“The recruitment process was launched on October 16. Applications closed on November 1. The interviews were undertaken, not by me but by others, on November 14,” he told MPs.

“I am currently awaiting a report and recommendations from the interview panel because following Danny Kinahan’s resignation – and I met him and I thanked him for the work that he had done as the Veterans Commissioner – I was determined that we got on and appointed someone new in the post because it’s a very important job, above all to veterans in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson pressed Mr Benn on whether the appointment will be made before the end of the calendar year.

The Secretary of State responded: “I would very much hope so.”

Mr Kinahan, a former UUP MP who previously served as an officer in the Blues and Royals, left the post in September after four years following an “open and frank conversation” with Mr Benn.

He said veterans in Northern Ireland do not enjoy the same protection as those in the rest of the UK.