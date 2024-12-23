Irish hauliers told support decisions will ‘take time’ after Holyhead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Irish Department of Transport has said it will “take time” to determine any appropriate financial supports for hauliers affected by the closure of Holyhead Port.

The busy ferry port in Anglesey, north Wales, was forced to close following damage during Storm Darragh and is not set to re-open until January 15 at the earliest.

All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are currently cancelled, upending travel plans for thousands across the festive season.

However, alternative sailings to Ireland took place over the weekend amid high winds and challenging conditions.

Irish ministers met supply-chain stakeholders on Monday to facilitate new services “to the greatest extent priority”.

The Department of Transport said the closure of the port is being treated with “absolute priority”.

The focus remains on securing viable additional routes and vessels with sufficient capacity to support the steady movement of both goods and people between Ireland and the UK during the period of Holyhead Port closure.

It will take some time to establish the precise impacts of the Holyhead Port closure across the sector and determine an appropriate response. Department of Transport

A number of additional routes and services have been put in place: Dublin to Liverpool, Dublin to Heysham, Dublin to Fishguard and from Belfast to Cairnryan which has created additional capacity to compensate for the losses through Holyhead.

The Department said it is “working hard” with operators and UK authorities to establish further routes that can accommodate passenger and freight demand.

Irish hauliers have warned that delays in resolving the Holyhead problems could lead to lay-offs or business failures, further requesting financial supports from the Government or the EU.

However, the Department of Transport said in a statement that any decision on supports would “take some time”.

In a statement, it said: “Regarding the call for financial supports, while the damage arising from the closure of Holyhead Port has significant impacts and causes disruption for affected hauliers and shippers, it does not affect all hauliers in Ireland.

“It will take some time to establish the precise impacts of the Holyhead Port closure across the sector and determine an appropriate response.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said his department will monitor the situation over the holidays, adding: “Our key focus is on ensuring that there is a resilient solution to the difficulties caused by the damage to Holyhead Port.

“We will continue to work with the UK and Welsh governments to help secure additional berths in alternative ports, and we expect to get clarity on the state of play at Holyhead from Stena by mid-January.

“As we assess the impact of this situation, the one thing we all need is clear, accurate and real-time information so that we can respond quickly and appropriately to keep goods and people flowing between our two countries.”

James Lawless, the junior minister at the department, later said hauliers had not put a specific solution or figure on the supports they were requesting.

He added that it would be important that any financial supports were targeted and evidence based.

Mr Lawless told RTE radio: “This is an act of God issue in terms of the damage of Storm Daragh at a port in other jurisdiction, the UK, owned by a private company, Stenaline

“Really, it was a bit of a perfect storm that has brought this about.

Earlier, a Welsh Cabinet secretary said people have been ferried to Ireland on alternative routes after the temporary closure of Holyhead port in an effort to get people home for Christmas.

This is a challenge we have never faced before. Ken Skates

Welsh Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: “Conditions have been incredibly challenging across the UK, but additional sailings from Wales and the Mersey area have taken place, helping people and goods get to Ireland for Christmas. These sailings will continue.

“I’d like to thank the ferry companies for their efforts in putting alternative sailings in place. I would urge anyone who is travelling to check the arrangements with their ferry company.

“This is a challenge we have never faced before, but we’ll continue to work together with the UK and Irish governments to rescue the hopes and plans of people and businesses.

“We will also work with the owners of Holyhead Port to get the facility back open as soon as possible, as it is a massively important facility for Ireland and the UK.”

According to the Welsh Government, contingency plans are also in place for the new year period.