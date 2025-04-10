More than 100,000 people have been caught breaking Wales’ 20mph speed limit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100,000 drivers were caught breaking the 20mph speed limit in Wales, according to new data – with one motorist caught driving almost 70mph over the limit.

Latest data from road safety partnership GoSafe revealed 112,699 offences were committed up to March 2025 following the introduction of the new default speed limit in September 2023.

The Welsh government changed every road that had a 30mph limit to 20mph unless it was given an exemption by the local authority.

After the legislation was introduced GoSafe suspended 20mph enforcement to give people time to adjust and to allow for road signage to be updated.

Now, monthly data published by GoSafe has revealed a year’s worth of driving offences.

open image in gallery Drivers were caught driving almost 70mph over the speed limit ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The highest speed recorded was 89mph in January 2025 in north Wales, with several cases of 88mph recorded across the country.

But the average speed recorded was about 28mph.

The number of speeding motorists peaked in August, with 7,958 offences recorded in north Wales and 7,326 in mid and south Wales.

The figures also show the number of speeding offences was lower in March 2025, 4,950 offences recorded in north Wales and 4,128 in south and mid Wales.

The most recent figures show the highest speed recorded was 62mph in mid and south Wales, while in north Wales the highest speed was 58mph in that same month.

Drivers are subject to enforcement at 26mph or over in locations where a 20mph limit applies.

The founder of the campaign group 20’s Plenty for Us, Rod King, told The Independent the figures from GoSafe were not unexpected.

He explained 88,000 speeding prosecutions occurred on 30mph roads in 2023 meaning the level of enforcement in the past year is similar to what it was previously.

He said: “I’m not shocked at all, these are big figures but it is only 5 per cent of drivers in Wales. The majority do not have a speeding ticket.

“In the first year there was a reduction in casualties on the 20mph roads, fewer people being injured and fewer deaths.”

“There is a lower risk when everyone is driving that bit slower,” he added.