Chaos as emergency 999 calls not connecting

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A large number of emergency 999 calls are not connecting as those in need are being forced to use other options.

The situation was revealed by Metropolitan Police on Sunday morning which urged people to instead “call 101 in an emergency”.

“Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting,” a Met Police said in a statement.

A large number of 999 calls aren’t connecting on Sunday morning (PA Archive)

“Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.

“Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

The police spokesman confirmed telecommunications company BT runs the 999 network.

Met Police warned their advice was only applicable to people in London but the issue was impacting callers nationwide.

However, other police branches have also warned people in their local area about the glitch.

Included in these are Greater Manchester Police, West Midlands Police, South Wales Police and Bedfordshire Police.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Leicestershire Fire Control told people in their regions to instead call 111.

Although the issue is nationwide, it is not known how many emergency services have been affected, or when the issue will be resolved.

NHS England data that was released in April revealed the wait times for 999 calls, including the national average being 28 seconds.

One in ten callers waited more than one minute 33 seconds and one in 100 four minutes 12 seconds.

Ambulance calls in England have increased by more than six million in the past decade.

This has seen the number of call-outs rise from 7.9million in 2009/10 to 14million in 2021/22.

More than 1000 ambulance workers have left their jobs since 2018 in a bid to seek better pay and conditions elsewhere, according to the sector’s union.

BT has been contacted for comment.