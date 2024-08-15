Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A-level results day 2024 has arrived, as students across the country find out what grades they have acheived after two years of hard work.

Figures from exam regulator Ofqual show that top grades are up overall, with 27.8 percent of entries awarded an A or A*. This is up slightly from last year, but still far from the highs reached during the Covid pandemic when the figure peaked at 44.8 percent.

The pass rate overall has fallen from last year, down slightly to 97.2 percent. These level 3 qualifications mark a crucial stage in a young person’s education, determining which next steps are available to them post-18.

There has been criticism of the current A-level system, with new education secretary Bridget Phillipson saying that “massive” inequality is “baked-in” to the school system ahead of today’s results.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

She had pledged to tackle the issue, saying: “I want to make sure that all young people, whatever their background, have the chance to get on in life and that’s the mission of the Labour government.

“But my concern, as we approach the first of the results days, is that after 14 years the Conservatives have baked in massive inequality into the education system, including regional disparities and differences between outcomes for children at state and private schools, and I’m determined to turn that around.”

As results day arrives, here are some of the biggest factors likely to be impacting certain students’ grades:

RAAC

Last year, alarms were raised over the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in schools. The lightweight material, mostly used in flat roofing, was deployed regularly in the 1950s and 60s. However, it only has a lifespan of 30 years, leading to fears of collapses.

A total of 234 schools were found to have RAAC in 2023, causing closures all over the country. This has seen severe disruptions for many students who have been relocated as urgent repairs continue to be carried out.

A taped off section inside a school in Leicester which was affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) (PA) ( PA Archive )

Research commissioned by the Lib Dems shows that around 7,600 A-level students are in schools that have been affected by the crumbling concrete. In light of this, many are calling for special provisions to be made for these students who are more likely to see their grades adversely affected.

Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: “Thousands of children have had their education severely disrupted by crumbling concrete making their schools unsafe.

“It is shocking that some children spent months being taught in portacabins and makeshift facilities through this crucial time in their education.”

Exam regulator Ofqual has resisted these calls, with chief regulator Sir Ian Bauckham saying it would be “difficult” to balance the special measures with pupils suffering from other issues like teacher shortages.

Covid

In 2023, students across the UK received lower grades than they did between 2020 and 2021. Although far past the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, this was actually caused by a return to pre-pandemic marking methods.

During the pandemic, A level grades were determined by teachers. This caused grades to inflate, reaching the highest number of A and A*s ever in 2021.

Education was severely affected by the Covid pandemic (PA) ( PA Wire )

When grading returned to the usual anonymous external marking in 2023, the drop was steep with around 67,000 fewer A-A* grades awarded. Many experts criticised the lack of leniency given to students whose education was no doubt also affected by Covid, but did not enjoy the same advantage as those only a few years above them.

Although 2023 was the first year that A-level marking returned to the 2019 system, it is likely to impact results again this year as students feel they are being short-changed from the kinder marking given just a few years prior.

Cost of living

Another factor that continues to impact attainment at all levels in the ongoing cost of living crisis. Record-high inflation following from the Covid-19 pandemic has caused costs to rise for everyone. Food prices, rental costs and mortgage rates, and household bills have all approached new highs, while wage growth has not even approached an increase at the same level.

This has left everyone pinching pennies over the past few years, but the starkest impact has been on those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds. Having insecure food or accomodation has been shown to have a severe impact on children’s attainment.

Food bank use has risen in the UK in recent years (Andy Buchanan/PA) ( PA Archive )

A 2024 report from the Youth Select Committee says: “Many young people are facing food insecurity, which can have detrimental effects to young people’s physical and mental health.

“State benefits do not cover the cost of essentials like food, which is particularly sensitive to price increases due to inflation. Everyone should be able to afford life’s essentials.”

In July, the National Audit Office published a report into the attainment gap in the UK, finding that the attainment gap between disadvantaged school leavers and their peers is wider than it was a decade ago. This is despite around £9.2bn in investment to amend the issue.

Figures from Ofqual show that the attainment gap in England has widened further with this year’s results. Just under half of independent schools candidates scored a grade A or above in all subjects, compared to 22.3 percent of those at comprehensive schools. This has put the gap at 27.1 points, up from 25.4 last year and 24.8 in 2019.