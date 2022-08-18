Pupils disqualified after A-level chemistry papers stolen and posted online

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pupils who had access to an A-level chemistry exam stolen from a Parcelforce delivery van have been disqualified.

The exam board AQA identified students who had “full access” to the chemistry paper 2 test after it was leaked online, confirming that the pupils had been disqualified and the theft had been reported to the police.

The board confirmed the paper was stolen as it was in transit to a school and offered for sale on social media. Police are “still working to find those responsible”, AQA said in an email to leaders, seen by Schools Week.

Images of the exam were also circulated on social media but the board decided that they were of too poor quality to offer a “clear advantage.”

Have you been impacted by this story? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

After completing “extensive analysis” on the impact of grades, AQA said it had ruled out “a gain in marks or performance that would impact the grade boundaries”.

“This means that the students who sat this paper have performed just as we expected them to.”

A Parcelforce Worldwide spokesperson said they “cannot comment further on what is an ongoing police investigation”.

Responding to complaints that the paper should have been replaced, an AQA spokesperson said it was “not possible” for a new exam to be supplied in the time available.

AQA said its analysis included looking at performance statistics on all three chemistry papers and comparing results between 2019 and 2022 paper 2 exams.

It also modelled predicted performance and cross checked it against “the intelligence available to our exams integrity team about individual students”.

The board added: “We’re very disappointed this happened, especially after all the hard work you and your students have put into these last two years to prepare.

“We hope that this offers you the reassurance you and your students need to feel satisfied that the results issued to our students are accurate, and that we’ve taken appropriate action against individuals known to have had an unfair advantage.”