A1 crash: Three men killed in collision in Cambridgeshire
Three men have died following a collision on the A1 in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed.
The three-vehicle crash occurred just before 1am yesterday morning on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe, Stamford.
According to police, the collision involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.
The force said the three men - aged 34, 25 and 38 - died at the scene.
Another two people were rushed to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.
More to follow...
