Three men have died following a collision on the A1 in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed.

The three-vehicle crash occurred just before 1am yesterday morning on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe, Stamford.

According to police, the collision involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.

The force said the three men - aged 34, 25 and 38 - died at the scene.

Another two people were rushed to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.

More to follow...