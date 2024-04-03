A19 in Teeside reopens after controlled explosion carried out

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bomb-disposal experts were called to a suspected explosive device near a busy A road on Teesside.

A stretch of the A19 was closed in both directions, causing traffic jams, after the device was discovered late on Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland Police said just after 4pm that the closure was a result of a suspected explosive device, which was taken to a garage to be examined by specialists.

The bomb-disposal squad sprang into action (Incidents on Teesside & County Durham)

It has been reported that the item was found at the Ron Perry service station at Elwick Services, according to the Hartlepool Mail.

The A19 had been shut between the A689 near Billingham and the A179 to Hartlepool, and National Highways had warned of long delays for motorists.

Police asked drivers to find alternative routes.

(Incidents on Teesside & County Durham)

Officers said the device was examined then “disposed of in a controlled explosion on nearby farmland”.

The road reopened after more than three hours.

On Tuesday, a man was left fighting for his life after a four-car crash on the A19, near Kirby Sigston. He was one of six people taken to hospital for treatment.

The northbound and southbound carriageways were both closed.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance and a team leader were among the 999 crews paged to the scene.