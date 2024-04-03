A19 in Teeside reopens after controlled explosion carried out
Bomb-disposal squad called to suspected explosive device as road closed to traffic
Bomb-disposal experts were called to a suspected explosive device near a busy A road on Teesside.
A stretch of the A19 was closed in both directions, causing traffic jams, after the device was discovered late on Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland Police said just after 4pm that the closure was a result of a suspected explosive device, which was taken to a garage to be examined by specialists.
It has been reported that the item was found at the Ron Perry service station at Elwick Services, according to the Hartlepool Mail.
The A19 had been shut between the A689 near Billingham and the A179 to Hartlepool, and National Highways had warned of long delays for motorists.
Police asked drivers to find alternative routes.
Officers said the device was examined then “disposed of in a controlled explosion on nearby farmland”.
The road reopened after more than three hours.
On Tuesday, a man was left fighting for his life after a four-car crash on the A19, near Kirby Sigston. He was one of six people taken to hospital for treatment.
The northbound and southbound carriageways were both closed.
Five ambulances, an air ambulance and a team leader were among the 999 crews paged to the scene.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies