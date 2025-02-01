Second body found in search for missing Aberdeen sisters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body of a second woman has been found in the search for missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who went missing in Aberdeen last month, Police Scotland has said.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both aged 32, were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge in Aberdeen near the River Dee at about 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January.

A woman’s body was recovered from the river at around 8am on Friday and while formal identification has yet to take place, the sisters’ family has been informed.

The body of a second woman was found in an area of the river near Victoria Bridge at around 9.05pm on Friday and was recovered from the water, Police Scotland said.

The woman has yet to be identified but the Huszti family has been informed. Police said inquires are ongoing to establish what happened but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

open image in gallery Police have searched the river, harbour and surrounding area ( Michal Wachucik/PA Wire )

A text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on 7 January, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters’ - originally from Hungary - personal belongings were found inside the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

Eliza and Henrietta’s family previously issued desperate appeals in the past few weeks as the search continued.

open image in gallery A police operation on the banks of the River Dee in Aberdeen on Friday ( PA Wire )

Their brother Joszef Huszti told the BBC that relatives do not understand their disappearance, adding their mother had a phone call with the sisters just days beforehand when everything appeared normal.

“We don't understand this whole thing,” he said. “That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement.

“We didn’t have any information about that. So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that. They never mentioned any such plan.”

The third sister in the set of triplets, Edit Huszti, confirmed she had spoken to the pair on New Year’s Eve, describing them as happy and cheerful on a video call.