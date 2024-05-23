Abortion rates rise to record levels ‘due to cost of living crisis’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The number of abortions carried out in England and Wales has reached a record high of over a quarter of a million terminations in a year – with providers blaming the surge on the cost of living crisis.

Data from the Department of Health and Social Care shows there were 251,377 abortions for women resident in England and Wales in 2022 – up 17 per cent on 214,256 the previous year.

The figures, the highest since the Abortion Act was introduced, show those living in the most deprived parts of England were almost twice as likely to have a pregnancy termination than those in the least deprived areas.

The numbers come after mothers told The Independent that financial pressures were pushing them into having abortions – with exclusive data provided by Pregnant then Screwed finding 87 per cent of parents using childcare say the cost is stopping them from having more children.

New polling of more than 1,300 women by leading abortion provider British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) found financial factors influenced the decision to have an abortion for almost six in ten women.

Just over a third of women said they were not able to get hold of the contraception they wanted or were grappling with delays – in turn, causing unwanted pregnancies and then abortions.

Greater demand and finite resources for GPs and sexual health clinics are leaving women at risk of unintended pregnancy at a time when families are struggling to make ends meet. Sarah Salkeld

Sarah Salkeld, of abortion provider MSI Reproductive Choices, said it is rare that there is a single reason for someone having an abortion.

“With so many women around the country experiencing inadequate access to contraception, it’s no surprise that abortion figures are rising,” she added. “Greater demand and finite resources for GPs and sexual health clinics are leaving women at risk of unintended pregnancy at a time when families are struggling to make ends meet.”

Ms Salkeld added: “Today’s figures only show the tip of the iceberg. At MSI, we have seen numbers continue to rise, with 27 per cent more people turning to us for abortion care in 2023 and a further 22 per cent increase in the first quarter of this year.”

The data shows the biggest increases in abortion rates from 2012 to 2022 was among those between the age of 25 and 29, rising from 22 per 1,000 to 31 per 1,000.

The cost of living crisis has placed immense strain on women and families, with too many having to choose between financial stability and having a baby. Heidi Stewart

Heidi Stewart, chief executive of BPAS, said women have shared “heartbreaking“ stories” about being forced to end wanted pregnancies for financial reasons.

“The cost of living crisis has placed immense strain on women and families, with too many having to choose between financial stability and having a baby,” she said.

“These women have also told us that they are facing long waits for contraceptive appointments, being refused by healthcare professionals for specific contraceptive methods, and experiencing limited options for non-hormonal birth control.

“No woman should become pregnant because healthcare services are failing to provide women with the contraception they want and need, when they need it.”