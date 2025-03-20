Adolescence is every parent’s nightmare – but what worries you about raising children in 2025?
Have your say as Stephen Graham’s latest series sparks urgent conversations about children’s online safety, revealing how hidden digital influences are shaping young minds as much as family and school
Netflix’s gripping new drama Adolescence has sparked intense discussion about the unseen dangers shaping young people today.
Starring Stephen Graham, the series follows the aftermath of a shocking crime committed by a 13-year-old boy, delving into the disturbing realities of online influences, misogyny, and the "manosphere."
Graham, who co-wrote the series, warns parents that children are being shaped not just by family and school but by forces beyond their control — forces that are often hidden behind screens.
The show raises tough questions: How do we protect children when harmful content is just a click away? How do we address the rise of male rage, incel culture, and extremist ideologies subtly infiltrating young minds?
Now we want to hear from you. What are the biggest threats facing the next generation? And what keeps you up at night when you think about children growing up in today’s world?
