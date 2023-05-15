Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Defence minister James Heappey has refused to give a lifeline to an Afghan war hero who served alongside British forces and is facing deportation to Rwanda.

The minister, who was questioned about the veteran’s case in the House of Commons, said that he would not qualify “in principle” for the Ministry of Defence’s Afghan resettlement scheme.

The Afghan pilot flew combat missions against the Taliban and came to the UK on a small boat after he says he was unable to find any safe and legal routes here.

The Independent is calling for the pilot to be given safe haven in the UK and has been supported in the campaign by a string of UK generals, the former head of the Navy, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and music legend Sting.

James Heappey said that Afghan veterans would not qualify ‘in principle’ for the Arap scheme (PA)

Several former Tory ministers have already said they are appalled by the treatment of the airman who risked his life in the name of duty and who has left his family in hiding in Afghanistan while seeking safe refuge.

The veteran, who was described as a “patriot to his nation” by his coalition forces supervisor, wrote directly to Rishi Sunak, pleading his case, but is yet to hear anything back.

He has applied for asylum in the UK and has also applied to stay under Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy), the Ministry of Defence’s dedicated resettlement scheme.

When asked about the pilot’s case on Monday, Mr Heappey said his department was looking at “whether or not there are any special circumstances under which the application could be approved”.

But he added that “in principle, as a member of the Afghan national security forces, rather than somebody who worked alongside the British armed forces, he would not automatically be in scope”.

Afghan pilot facing deportation to Rwanda is urging Rishi Sunak to let him stay in the UK (Supplied)

Guidance on the government’s website says that the Arap scheme is for “Afghan citizens who worked for or with the UK government in Afghanistan in exposed or meaningful roles”. However The Independent understands that the scheme is in fact far more narrow than this.

Arap is only accepting those who were directly employed by the British forces or those in a role that materially contributed to a specific British effort in Afghanistan.

Applicants must show that “the UK’s operations in Afghanistan would have been materially less efficient or materially less successful if a role of that nature had not been performed”.

This specific role must also have resulted in a “high and imminent risk of threat to your life”, according to Arap rejection emails seen by The Independent.

Even Afghans who directly worked for the British Army as part of their labour support unit, in roles such as mechanics, have been repeatedly rejected from the resettlement scheme.

Musician Sting is the latest person to back The Independent’s campaign to grant the pilot asylum (AFP/Getty)

Members of the Afghan territorial force, nicknamed ‘the 444s’, have also been rejected, despite the 444s being created, trained and funded by the British Army.

The government’s general Afghan resettlement scheme, run by the Home Office, cannot be directly applied to. Afghans have to be referred for UK resettlement by the UNHCR and so far only 22 people have come to the UK this way.

It is also impossible to apply to be referred if you are still in Afghanistan, and persecuted Afghans would have to travel to a neighbouring country – such as Pakistan – in order to seek help.

Labour MP Alex Cunningham raised the pilot’s case, saying: “Ministers will be aware of the series of articles in The Independent newspaper campaigning for asylum protection for veteran Afghan pilots and others with the British forces in Afghanistan at great personal, mental and physical cost.”

He asked Mr Heappey to “confirm once and for all” that these veterans would not be deported to Rwanda.

Labour MP Steve McCabe also challenged the Tory defence minister on the case – arguing that “scandals like the pilot threatened with [being sent to] Rwanda” could damage the reputation of the UK’s armed forces.

“Does the minister recognise that the shambles of our treatment of Afghan refugees is damaging the reputation of our military with obvious implications for future operations?” Mr McCabe asked.

Mr Heappey responded saying that because the veteran was “of the Afghan national security forces rather than the UK security forces” he was limited in how the government could help.

“The terms of Arap from the very beginning were around those who had worked for with the UK armed forces in direct support of our role in Afghanistan - not the entirety of the Afghan national security forces,” he said.

Afghans are now the largest nationality of small boat migrants, according to Home Office figures, with more than 9,000 crossing the Channel in small boats last year.