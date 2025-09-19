‘African tribe’ issued another eviction notice to leave Scottish woods by Monday
The three members of the self-proclaimed ‘kingdom’ say they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago
A self-styled “African tribe”, the “Kingdom of Kubala”, has received a fresh eviction notice in the Scottish Borders after being removed from private land near Jedburgh on Tuesday and simply relocating to a new site nearby.
Scottish Borders Council began legal action to evict them after establishing that the new camp was on land owned by the local authority.
The group has been told they must leave by noon on Monday.
Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, stated: “They’ve had another eviction which expires at Monday midday.”
He added that if the group fails to depart, the council will consider options, including seeking an order from a sheriff.
The self-styled tribe is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.
A sheriff last Friday issued a warrant for the removal of the group, which has been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks, and the eviction order was carried out by sheriff officers on Tuesday.
The group did not wish to speak to media after the eviction that day, telling the PA news agency that they only talk to those who bring gifts.
The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have previously said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.
In a post on Facebook on Friday, they said: “The Kingdom of Kubala can never be destroyed.”