‘African tribe’ living in Scottish woods banned from returning to former site

A self-styled African tribe living in a woodland area in the Scottish Borders have been banned from moving back to private land they were previously evicted from.

The group, who have named themselves the ‘Kingdom of Kubala’, have been living in the woods in Jedburgh since May, and were served with an eviction notice last month as they were on private land.

The trio then moved their campsite over a fence to a neighbouring plot of land owned by the council.

On Wednesday at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Sheriff Peter Paterson ruled that the trio would not be able to return to the original plot of land they were evicted from.

The trio consists of Kofi Offeh, 36, who goes by King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by Asnat.

The ‘Kingdom of Kubala’ trio will not be allowed to return to the original plot of land they were evicted from ( Jane Barlow/PA )

The latter fled her home in Texas in the US for a new life with the group.

Last week, the court also granted an order banning them from council-owned land, including the area they are currently residing in.

The group appeared unfazed by the latest court rulings, as on Wednesday they continued to reside in the patch of land they have claimed.

Small crowds of people interested in the case were seen around the campsite, many of whom were documenting their experience live on social media.

The group say the land is rightfully theirs and that they are simply reclaiming what was taken from their ancestors 400 years ago.