The Government is set to tackle deepfake abuse online, with safeguarding minister Jess Phillips declaring "change is coming" as part of a strategy to halve violence against women and girls (Vawg) within a decade.

New laws will specifically prohibit AI "nudification" tools, which create fake nude images and videos of individuals without consent.

Ms Phillips unveiled these measures on Thursday, outlining the Government’s Vawg strategy to address this "national emergency".

She said: “We must stop these images being created and shared while tackling the root causes of negative influences on young men in their schools, homes and online.

“That’s why we will join forces with tech companies to stop predators online and prevent the next generation from being exploited by sexual extortion and abuse.

“Nudification apps are not used for harmless pranks. They devastate young people’s lives, and we will ensure those who create or supply them face real consequences.”

open image in gallery UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is joined by Jess Phillips and Olivia Colman as he visits St Mary Magdalene school where he met with young people to discuss issues surrounding violence against women and girls ( Getty Images )

Measures already announced as part of the cross-government strategy include all children in secondary schools being taught about healthy relationships, and teachers trained to spot worrying behaviour in young men early on.

Specialist rape and sexual offences investigators will also be introduced to every police force, better support will be given to survivors in the NHS, and a £19 million funding boost will be handed to councils to provide safe housing for domestic abuse survivors.

The much-anticipated plans will focus on tackling the root causes of abuse, and come as the latest statistics show that nearly 40 per cent of teenagers in relationships are victims of abuse, while more than 40 per cent of young men hold a positive view of Tate.

open image in gallery Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips announced the plan to prohibit AI ‘nudification’ tools, which create fake nude images and videos of individuals without consent ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir said: “Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships.

“But too often, toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged. This government is stepping in sooner – backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear – to stop harm before it starts.

“This is about protecting girls and driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men, which is a responsibility we owe to the next generation, and one this government will deliver.”