Watch live: Delegates arrive as UK hosts global AI summit at Bletchley Park

Watch live as delegates including international digital ministers, technology sector leaders and top academics arrive at Bletchley Park to discuss the shared risks from emerging artificial intelligence technology on Wednesday 1 November.

Representatives of countries from across the world are set to attend Rishi Sunak’s summit, aimed at laying the groundwork for the safe use of AI.

The gathering will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with delegates from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and China confirmed as attending.

Neither Joe Biden nor Emmanuel Macron will be at the summit, but Downing Street has denied the gathering is being snubbed by world leaders.

Vice president Kamala Harris will represent the US in place of Mr Biden, and EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will speak on behalf of the bloc.

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and owner of the social media website X, will also attend and join Mr Sunak for a live interview after the summit closes on Thursday.