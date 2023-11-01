Jump to content

Analysis

The UK’s AI summit offers a huge opportunity – but what can it really achieve?

The first global summit on AI safety has grand ambitions and an impressive guest list – but governments and industry bosses have their own ideas about how to control a technology that could change the world, writes Andrew Griffin

Wednesday 01 November 2023 08:38
<p>The Enigma coding machine that was used by the Germans in WWII on display at Bletchley Park National Code Centre, November 25, 2004 in Bletchley, England</p>

The Enigma coding machine that was used by the Germans in WWII on display at Bletchley Park National Code Centre, November 25, 2004 in Bletchley, England

(Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak will today bring together leaders of the tech world for a two-day summit to discuss the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence – a conversation the world urgently needs to have.

Ahead of its start, Number 10 announced the get-together will finish with a live-streamed chat between the prime minister and Elon Musk, a star signing, but one that is hardly risk free given the owner of X and Tesla’s famous incaution about what he sometimes chooses to say.

But the potential risk is apparently worth the reward for Mr Sunak, who had been searching for a big name to answer criticism that his AI Safety Summit will be a poorly-attended disappointment.

