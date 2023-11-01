Rishi Sunak will today bring together leaders of the tech world for a two-day summit to discuss the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence – a conversation the world urgently needs to have.

Ahead of its start, Number 10 announced the get-together will finish with a live-streamed chat between the prime minister and Elon Musk, a star signing, but one that is hardly risk free given the owner of X and Tesla’s famous incaution about what he sometimes chooses to say.

But the potential risk is apparently worth the reward for Mr Sunak, who had been searching for a big name to answer criticism that his AI Safety Summit will be a poorly-attended disappointment.