The families of three British aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza last week say they have been overwhelmed by love and support people have shown them.

John Chapman, James Kirby and James Henderson, who had been in a security team for World Central Kitchen as it delivered aid to Palestinians, died alongside four others when Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) targeted their convoy.

The IDF said they had mistaken the group for Hamas terrorists.

After the bodies of three men were repatriated to the UK, their families paid heartfelt tributes to them.

In a statement issued through the Foreign Office, the family of James Kirby said: “As a family we are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our beautiful James, who we lost on 2 April.

“He was loved and will be missed by so many.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support shown and the many kind words that have been shared by those who knew him.

“As we try and come to terms with what has happened, we, the Kirby family, request that we are now given the space and privacy needed to grieve as a family. Thank you.”

Mr Kirby, 47, from Bristol, had served tours in Bosnia and Afghanistan with the British Armed Forces. His family had previously said his “compassionate nature drove him to offer assistance to those in dire need”.

James Henderson, 33, a former Royal Marine, from Cornwall, was described as “a selfless giant”.

His family said: “We as a family are deeply shocked, saddened and upset at the untimely tragic death of Jim.

“Jim was a kind, compassionate loyal and considerate man, our shining light.

“We would please ask if we could be left alone in private to grieve our loss.”

A statement by the family of John Chapman read: “John was an incredible husband, father, brother, son and friend who will be missed deeply and he was an inspiration to many.

“We are devastated by this unbearable loss but are hugely relieved to have John home.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that has kept us afloat and ask for continued privacy at this time.”

Mr Chapman, 57, from Poole, Dorset, had served with Britain’s elite special forces.

World Central Kitchen chief executive Erin Gore said she was heartbroken and appalled at the “beautiful lives” lost in the attack.

The IDF said they were conducting a thorough review of the “tragic incident”.