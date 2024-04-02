For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven humanitarian aid workers, including a dual citizen of the US and Canada, have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

World Central Kitchen — a non-profit humanitarian aid organisation founded by celebrity chef José Andrés — said on Tuesday that seven of their members travelling in cars branded with the organisation’s logo were killed in an airstrike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF launched the airstrike despite the organisation coordinating their movements with the military, World Central Kitchen said in a statement.

“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war,” World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said. “This is unforgivable.”

Meanwhile, the IDF told World Central Kitchen that it is “carrying out an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

The aid World Central Kitchen was providing is particularly essential as the United Nations and other international organizations warn that famine is now closing in on Gaza. Since 7 October — when Hamas militants attacked Israel and killed some 1,200 people while taking more than 200 people hostage — more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its offensive into Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Just hours before the organisation announced the deaths, reports emerged that President Joe Biden’s administration is close to securing a deal for an $18bn sale of fighter jets to Israel. It’s unclear how the Biden administration will now respond, given that just two months ago Mr Biden said, “If you harm an American, we will respond.”

This car, bearing the World Central Kitchen logo, was targeted by an Israeli airstrike, the aid organisation said. (EPA)

Speaking in Paris on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the slain aid workers “heroes” who represent “the best of what humanity has to offer.”

“They run into the fire, not away from it ... they have to be protected,” he said. “We shouldn’t have a situation where people who are simply trying to help their fellow human beings are themselves at grave risk.”

World Central Kitchen has yet to identify the American-Canadian who died. The Independent has contacted the US State Department for more information.

The aid workers were hit as they left the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where World Central Kitchen said its staff unloaded “more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.”

Australian, British, Polish and Palestinian aid workers were also among the seven humanitarian workers killed. Two names have been released so far: Australian Zomi Frankcom, 43, and Polish citizen Damian Sobol, 35.

Their bodies were taken to al-Aqsa hospital, some of them wearing protective gear with the logo of World Central Kitchen charity, The Independent previously reported.

Aid worker killed in Gaza speaks to The Independent's Bel Trew weeks before airstrike

Three of those killed were British citizens. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was “shocked and saddened” by their deaths.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, confirmed Frankcom was the Australian citizen killed. Former World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook described her as a “shining star.”

“It is unfathomable that they are not with us any more,” he previously told The Independent. “They were all truly dedicated to their work, trying to do what they could in the most desperate and dangerous of situations.”