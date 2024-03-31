Israeli airstrike hits Gaza hospital camp killing two people

Watch the terrifying moment an Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp inside a hospital in central Gaza on Sunday, killing two Palestinians and wounding 15.

Footage filmed by the Associated Press shows Palestinians fleeing after the strike hit one of several tents in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where thousands of displaced people have been sheltering for months.

Journalists were working from tents nearby, and an Associated Press reporter witnessed the strike and aftermath.

The Israeli Defence Forces have claimed they were targeting an "Islamic Jihad command center."

"An IAF aircraft precisely struck an operational Islamic Jihad command center and terrorists that operated from the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the area of Deir al Balah", the statement said.

The Independent has been unable to verify the claims made by the IDF.