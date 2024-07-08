Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has come under fire for attempting to rent out a room in his garden for £216 a night during the Edinburgh Fringe.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, 46, put his “cosy cabin” on Airbnb for a premium during the world-renowned arts festival, adding an extra £65 a night to the monthly price.

According to the Daily Record, while the outhouse costs £151 a night in July, the property ten minutes away from the city centre will set holidaymakers back £216 a night in August.

This comes after an investigation by The Independent found that at the most extreme end, Edinburgh Airbnbs are inflating prices by an extra £1,125 a night during the Fringe.

The Lib Dem politician is described as a “super host” on the Airbnb platform ( PA Wire )

The politician, who is described as a “super host” on the Airbnb platform, added the property is “utterly private, beautifully built, warm and welcoming”, with 90 per cent of previous guests praising its location.

He added on the website: “City centre just 10 mins away and walkable to Murrayfield stadium. 15 mins from airport. Situated in private garden – access via path to side of main house and rigged for self entry. Free car parking.”

The property is en-suite and comes with a double bed and “quality mattress”, with the politician stressing it is “fully licensed as a City of Edinburgh short-term let”.

The Scottish government introduced new legislation in September 2023, requiring short-lets to have a licence at a cost or their owners face a fine of up to £2,500.

It has an impressive 4.73-star rating based on 558 reviews.

The Liberal Democrats promised to “give local ­authorities new powers to control second homes and short-term lets in their areas” in their general election manifesto.

Previous guests in the cabin have praised Mr Cole-Hamilton as a “friendly and welcoming” host, but some have said the cabin is a tight squeeze for three guests.

The Airbnb has had mixed reactions online, with some arguing that it is ‘cheap’ for its location and time of year ( Reuters )

Edinburgh Live reported the property cost £46 a night back in 2021 – marking an almost 300 per cent price increase over the past three years.

Mr Cole-Hamilton told the outlet at the time: “We are letting out a part of the home that we do not use and could not be used for anything else.

“We built it [the property] because we were renovating our house several years ago and this meant we did not have to move whilst the works were being carried out.

“Like many people in Edinburgh we as a family are using our excess space to supplement our income. It lies vacant whenever the family is not visiting during the holidays.”

But while the Airbnb has had largely positive reviews, it has been slammed online.

Scottish arts journalist Brian Ferguson wrote: “Nothing about this story surprises me. Airbnb operators charge whatever they think can get away with.

“If well-paid politicians have spare accommodation going in August they should be putting up performers for free. I’m sure the Fringe Society would love to hear from them.”

The chair of Welfare Scotland, Rob McDowall, added: “This is exploitative and serves only to underscore the fact that Alex Cole-Hamilton is out of touch with the realities facing people in 2024.”

But not everyone was as critical, with some viewers of the Airbnb arguing it is “cheap” for the time of year.

Others have said Mr Cole-Hamilton’s position as a politician does not mean he cannot charge market rate for the property, with accommodation prices during the Fringe being notoriously expensive.

A spokesperson for the ­Scottish Liberal Democrats told The Independent: “This is a room in the family’s garden which they recently used to host a Ukranian refugee in their home for nine months.

“Alex is fully licensed as a homeshare operator, not a landlord, and as such this would not be suitable for a long-term tenancy.

“Alex does not own any other properties or flats beyond his family home.

“Parts of Edinburgh have been hollowed out by short-term lets and Alex Cole-Hamilton campaigned for new regulations.”

The Independent has reached out to Airbnb and the Edinburgh Fringe for comment.