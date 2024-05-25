Spitfire aircraft crashes in field during Battle of Britain event
Emergency services were called shortly before 1.20pm after World War Two plane crashed
A Spitfire plane has crashed into a field in Coningsby, Lincolnshire during an event to commemorate the Battle of Britain.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene at just before 1.20pm on Saturday, after receiving reports that the Second World War aircraft had gone down.
It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved, Lincolnshire Police said.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area with road closures in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: ‘Emergency services are in attendance following reports of an aircraft crashing in a field just before 1.20pm.
