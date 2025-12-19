Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK airports are bracing for their busiest Christmas season on record, as millions take to the skies over the festive break.

Regulators have urged passengers to “plan ahead” as airports including London Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester all expect their busiest Christmas to date.

Passengers queued on Friday at major air transport hubs, on what is expected to be the busiest day for travel over the entire festive period.

Travel trade organisation ABTA has estimated that over five million people will be heading abroad from Friday to 4 January, with 19 December set to be the busiest day for departures.

open image in gallery Heathrow airport said it is ‘fully prepared’ for its busiest December on record ( PA Archive )

Manchester airport said it is gearing up for its busiest Christmas yet, with more than 1.5m passengers due to pass through.

It said the busiest days will be 19 December and 28 December. with more than 100,000 passengers expected on those days.

Manchester airport’s managing director Chris Woodroofe reminded passengers to check in ahead of time and to pack properly, advising people not to take wrapped presents through security.

Likewise, Heathrow is expecting its busiest December and Christmas Day ever, while London Gatwick is expecting festive travel numbers to increase by 3 per cent compared with last year.

Selina Chadha, director of consumer and markets at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Millions of people will be travelling to spend Christmas with loved ones this year, and a little preparation goes a long way.

“By taking a moment to check what you pack and plan your journey in advance, you can help keep yourself safe. This festive season, remember: pack safe, fly safe.”

open image in gallery Travel trade organisation ABTA has estimated that over five million people will be heading abroad from Friday to 4 January, with 19 December set to be the busiest day for departures ( Getty/iStock )

Ms Chadha reminded passengers to check their route to the airport and their flight status before leaving home, know their baggage limits and to arrive in good time, particularly if travelling with children or extra winter items that may need further checks.

On Friday, passengers flying between Dubai and the UK were already facing issues after overnight thunderstorms led to diversions and delays.

Passengers who left Gatwick, Manchester and Newcastle airports on Thursday afternoon found their flights diverted soon after midnight to Dubai’s second airport, World Central. Their planes sat on the ground for hours before flying on to the intended destination, Dubai International, just 28 miles away.

Flights later on Friday morning are operating typically 90 minutes behind schedule, jeopardising connections.

Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers from the UK whose schedules are shredded are entitled to be flown to their final destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

The UK’s roads are also expected to be the busiest on record this Christmas, with traffic expected to peak on Friday and around 24.4 million cars on the motorways.