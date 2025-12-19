Dubai travellers hit by Christmas chaos after flights delayed and cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of travellers hoping to fly though Dubai on their Christmas journeys face delays and missed connections after severe overnight thunderstorms.

Emirates, the main airline at the Gulf hub said: “Adverse weather in the UAE and surrounding region on 18 and 19 December has impacted Emirates operations, with some flights being cancelled, delayed and retimed.”

On Friday, 26 Emirates flights have been grounded, including departures to the Maldives, the Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

Passengers who left Gatwick, Manchester and Newcastle airports on Thursday afternoon found their flights diverted soon after midnight to Dubai’s second airport, World Central.

Their planes sat on the ground for hours before flying on to the intended destination, Dubai International, just 28 miles away.

Many other flights were diverted to Muscat in Oman. One Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul returned to its starting point after spending five hours in the air – much of it circling above Erbil in Iraq. After refuelling the plane made another attempt and finally arrived seven hours late in Dubai.

open image in gallery Flight to nowhere: Turkish Airlines trip from Istanbul to Dubai which returned to Istanbul ( Flightradar24 )

Flights later on Friday morning are operating typically 90 minutes behind schedule, jeopardisng connections. Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers from the UK whose schedules are shredded are entitled to be flown to their final destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

One traveller, named Roger, contacted Emirates on X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Can you urgently update all of the people waiting at Dubai airport? Inbound flight was two hours late have been waiting in the airport all night with no food or places to stay. You have now advised that there are no flights to onward destination?”

Other airlines were also affected. FlyDubai, which runs low-cost flights to and from the hub, has cancelled dozens of departures.

Virgin Atlantic’s departure from Dubai to London Heathrow departed two hours late.

