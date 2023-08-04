Holidaymakers parking at airports warned over ‘serious financial sting’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holidaymakers parking at airports have been warned about a “serious financial sting” that could see a loophole increase rates.

New research from consumer group Which? found that customers are being charged up to four times more for airport parking when paying on arrival versus booking online in advance.

Analysing prices across 16 airport car parks, the group compared rates for a week’s stay in mid-August to bookings made four months in advance, with the largest difference identified at Manchester Airport. Here, payment on arrival racked up to £406, compared with £95 when booked beforehand.

Elsewhere, Heathrow charged £583 compared with £190 in advance, Birmingham £392 versus £150 and Gatwick £180 versus £106.

Last month, research from RAC further uncovered that drop-off fees for drivers have skyrocketed at over one third of the UK’s major airports over the last year.

Southampton and Belfast International airports represented the most dramatic increase in charges, hiking from £4 to £6 and from £1 to £3 respectively.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “When you’re planning a holiday, sorting out your airport parking can easily slip down your to-do list, but our research found leaving it to the last minute can come with a serious financial sting.

“Take the time to shop around and compare the options on offer – comparison sites can be a great starting point – and book early wherever possible to lock in the best price.

“It’s also worth comparing off-site and onsite options, as further away doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper.”

Mr Boland added that holidaymakers should consider “unconventional options” such as renting someone’s driveway or garage, although he acknowledged this “may not be for everyone” due to concerns about vehicle security.

Meanwhile, those travelling to Luton Airport via public transport are now faced with the costly journey of the Luton DART. Replacing the shuttle bus, it acts as public transport between Luton Airport Parkway and the main terminal.

A short, 1.3 mile trip, a one-way ticket costs £4.90.