Multiple failings led to the death of a Black teenager’s baby in a prison cell in Surrey, a coroner has ruled.

Rianna Cleary, 18 years old at the time, gave birth to Aisha in HMP Bronzefield on 26 September 2019 without any medical or other assistance.

On the night she went into labour, Rianna called for help at least four times but no one came. In the end, she was forced to bite off her own baby’s umbilical cord with her teeth.

Aisha was found dead on the morning of 27 September after her mother – a vulnerable teenage care leaver – was left to labour alone in a prison cell as her cries for help were ignored.

Richard Travers, senior coroner for Surrey, found that the prison did not have proper plans to care for Ms Cleary and her baby in the lead-up to her labour.

“If Aisha’s mother’s labour had been identified and she were transferred to hospital in a timely manner, there would have been an opportunity for effective steps to have been taken to secure Aisha’s survival,” he said.

The baby “arrived into the world in the most harrowing of circumstances,” Mr Travers added.

In a damning assessment, he said NHS healthcare practitioners plus social services across the London Borough of Camden and London Borough of Haringey missed numerous opportunities to devise a suitable care plan.

Although race was not interrogated as a potential factor in this inquest, questions around this matter persist.

In a statement read out in court during the inquest, Rianna questioned whether she was treated differently because of her ethnicity.

“I want this inquest to give me some answers,” she said. “Was I treated differently because I am a young, Black woman? Why was I left to give birth on my own? Why did no one answer my cell bell when I was desperately seeking help?

“Why did the prison not have the staff, training and equipment to help me and Aisha when we needed it? This was the worst and most terrifying and degrading experience of my life and I am still struggling to come to terms with what happened.”

In official statements given shortly after Aisha’s death, a prison supervisor entrusted with Rianna’s care described as being like a “gangster”. However, she was unable to justify use of that language when challenged by the coroner and Rianna’s barrister during the inquest proceedings.

When asked by the coroner whether that was an appropriate word to use, she replied “No”. The mother’s barrister then asked whether she had used the term because the mother is Black, but she denied this.

Last year, Black, Asian and minority ethnic women prisoners recounted their experiences of racial discrimination at the hands of staff members - with some inmates reporting that they’d been inappropriately described with terms like “gangster”.

Racial disparities in maternal and baby health outcomes across the UK reflect the tragedy of Aisha’s case.

Black and mixed-race babies are statistically more likely to die following birth, according to figures from the Office for National Statistic s (ONS), with research pointing to systemic racism as a cause of these inequalities .

INQUEST the charity, that is supporting Rianna, believes race may have played a part in how the young mum was treated.

Deborah Coles, INQUEST’s director, told The Independent: “INQUEST’s research has found a lack of meaningful consideration of the race or ethnicity of those who die in prison, and the potential role of racism or discrimination in Ombudsman investigations, coroner’s inquests and reports.

(The Independent)

“This is an unacceptable oversight which renders clear issues of racism and discrimination invisible. It puts the onus on bereaved families and their legal representatives to highlight the evidence.

“Our research and casework evidence patterns of neglectful treatment of racialised people in prison, whose pain and distress is frequently ignored or seen as attention seeking, aggressive or manipulative. Without investigating and considering these issues, how can they be properly addressed?”

Research from the charity has found that racial stereotyping is an experience shared by many Black people in prison, which contributes to deaths.

The tragic case of Aisha Cleary has renewed concerns about pregnant women being in prison, and protesters gathered outside Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking after the hearing.

Janey Starling, co-director of Level Up, a women’s rights campaigning group, told The Independent: “Prison will never be a safe place to be pregnant and it’s long overdue for courts to stop sending pregnant women there. There are plenty of other countries that do not send pregnant women to prison, including Italy, Brazil and Mexico, yet the UK lags behind.

“Since the death of Baby Aisha in 2019, a coalition of mothers, midwives and medical experts have joined forces to demand an end to the imprisonment of pregnant women.

(PA)

“It’s time for the government to listen to the experts and end the imprisonment of pregnant women. When a mother is supported in her community, she is able to tackle the issues that swept her up into crime in the first place and get the support to give her child the best start in life, and herself the best future.”

There were 196 pregnant women in prison during the 12-month period from April 2022 to March 2023.

Ms Cleary was excluded from mainstream education and taken into care as a young teenager. She moved frequently and lived in placements across London and in Wales.

Despite hearing evidence that a baby’s cry was heard, the coroner was unable to determine whether or not Rianna’s baby was born alive.