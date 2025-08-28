Bodybuilder infamous for touching men’s muscles found dead in flat
The bodybuilder’s reputation was widely known across the North West
A bodybuilder who became an “urban myth” after he was banned from touching people’s muscles has been found dead.
Akinwale Arobieke, from Liverpool, was made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in 2006 – which banned him from touching, feeling or measuring muscles or asking people to do squat exercises in public.
The court order followed his 2003 imprisonment on 15 counts of harassment, for pursuing young people with requests such as asking to feel their muscles.
When he stood trial in 2009 for breaching the order, his reputation had spread across the North West, where he was considered by many to be an urban myth.
The order was lifted in 2016 following an appeal.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services were in the Toxteth area following a non-suspicious death last night, Tuesday 26 August.
“At around 8.30pm, officers were made aware of a man in his 60s being found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road, Princes Park. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The man’s death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Akinwale Arobieke was once the subject of a BBC Three programme The Man Who Squeezes Muscles: Searching for Purple Aki, first broadcast in September 2016.
Mr Arobieke, who was filmed as part of the documentary, later lodged a complaint with Merseyside police that the documentary was racist and presented him unfairly.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments