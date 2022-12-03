Dozens of lone Albanian child migrants in care missing, council admits

Dozens of lone Albanian child migrants have gone missing, a local authority has admitted.

According to figures obtained via a freedom of information (FOI) request, Kent County Council took in 197 unaccompanied child migrants from Albania between 1 January and 31 October of this year. Of those, 39 are missing.

The council had previously announced it could no longer take in any more child migrants between June and November 2021 and between August and December 2020.