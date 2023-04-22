Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ministers have stripped out safeguards which prevent asylum seekers having their claims wrongly dismissed, as they try to speed up the deportation of Albanian small boat migrants.

The government quietly announced the change to internal guidance, which removes the need for a “second pair of eyes” on decisions that allow people to be deported to their home countries.

The powers apply to an outdated list of nations that were previously deemed safe, including Ukraine.

They are mainly being applied to Albanian nationals, The Independent understands, as nationals of all the other countries on the list - such as Bolivia, South Korea and Serbia - do not currently make up significant numbers of asylum seekers or small boat migrants.

The change is part of a wider push, codenamed Operation Bridora, to declare as many asylum applications from Albanians unfounded as possible and remove them from the UK, after a surge in numbers arriving on small boats.

The Home Office denies targeting any specific nationality but sources say the power is not being applied equally to claimants from other countries that qualify, while charities have accused the government of discrimination.

It comes amid pressure for Rishi Sunak to achieve his pledge to clear the backlog of pre-June 2022 asylum claims by the end of this year, a target which is under threat amid an expected surge in crossings over summer.

A Home Office source told The Independent: “They are not trying to solve the backlog, they're trying to refuse as many people as possible.”

In a written parliamentary statement, immigration minister Robert Jenrick said ministers had already removed the right for asylum seekers to appeal decisions over claims being “clearly unfounded”, and were now taking away a requirement to have cases looked at by two specially trained officials.

“This government believes it is important to have procedures in place to ensure that those who make clearly unfounded human rights and asylum claims are quickly removed from the UK,” Mr Jenrick said.

The change is part of an operation aiming to reject as many asylum applications from Albanian small boat migrants possible (PA Wire)

“The current requirement for a second check to be conducted by a different Home Office official on every certified decision is delaying the conclusion of claims which are bound to fail. We must maximise our capacity to progress clearly unfounded cases in a more efficient way.”

A Home Office official, who works in the asylum department, acknowledged that the “second pair of eyes” process slowed down decisions but warned that its removal could spark new legal challenges.

“The decision [to declare an asylum claim unfounded] is too final,” they added. “It takes away the right to appeal, it implies deportation. If it goes to judicial review, I think it's going to get battered.”

Mr Jenrick’s statement said that the additional checks were “no longer necessary” because the Home Office “already operates a robust quality assurance framework” and will conduct other forms of review.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said the government’s focus on Albanians was “another example of scapegoating a minority in order to undermine the UK’s entire refugee protection system”.

Ravishaan Rahel Muthiah added: “This ‘speeding up’ removes an important layer of scrutiny on what is a critical decision-making process – in many cases these are literally life and death decisions.

Rishi Sunak welcomes Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (EPA)

“Each individual claim deserves to be assessed with the same level of care and effort. To cut corners is nothing short of discriminatory.”

New internal guidance for caseworkers was published on Tuesday and confirms that it has been updated “to reflect the fact that there is no longer a requirement for decisions to be reviewed by a second pair of eyes”.

A previous version, seen by The Independent, said the process ensured that cases had been “correctly identified”, that “all correct paperwork is present”, and that “all objective evidence” had been considered and was up to date.

Of the 160,000 asylum applications awaiting an initial decision in the UK by the end of last year, 15 per cent (24,747) were from Albanians.

Mr Sunak and Suella Braverman labelled them “illegal migrants” after Albania became the top nationality for small boat migrants last year, sparking calls from Tirana’s ambassador for the “campaign of discrimination” to stop.

Afghans have subsequently become the largest group of asylum seekers crossing the Channel, and the Home Office expects numbers to hit a new record this year.

The government said all asylum cases were still continued on their individual merits, and that anyone who wishes to challenge a decision that their claim is unfounded can launch a judicial review.

It said a robust framework of safeguards and quality checks remained in place and that no-one at risk of persecution or serious harm would be put through the process.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have always been up front about the pressures put on our asylum system by the sharp rise in dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK. The asylum system is now costing £3bn a year and urgent reform is needed.

“This change ensures the Home Office will get through unfounded cases more efficiently meaning those with no right to be in the UK can be swiftly removed. It is not specifically targeting any nationality.”