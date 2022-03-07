Aldgate fire: Hundred firefighters sent to high-rise blaze on Whitechapel High Street
Glass panels dropped hundreds of metres to the ground during the fire, an eyewitness has said
About 100 firefighters have been dispatched to a fire in a high-rise building in east London.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that 15 fire engines have been deployed to the scene on Whitechapel High Street in Aldgate.
The fire broke out on the 17th floor of a block of flats, LFB said.
An eye-witness said he saw some glass panels that were on the building drop hundreds of metres to the ground.
People have been advised to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies