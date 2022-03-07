Aldgate fire: Hundred firefighters sent to high-rise blaze on Whitechapel High Street

Glass panels dropped hundreds of metres to the ground during the fire, an eyewitness has said

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 07 March 2022 16:39
(Independent)

About 100 firefighters have been dispatched to a fire in a high-rise building in east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that 15 fire engines have been deployed to the scene on Whitechapel High Street in Aldgate.

The fire broke out on the 17th floor of a block of flats, LFB said.

An eye-witness said he saw some glass panels that were on the building drop hundreds of metres to the ground.

People have been advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

More follows

