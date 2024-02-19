Aldi recalls pasta product over allergic reaction fears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A popular pasta bake product is being recalled by Aldi over allergy fears, with the ready meal containing an allergen which is not mentioned on the label.

Buyers of the Carlos takeaway meat feast pasta bake have been urged to return their product since it is incorrectly labelled and fails to mention that it contains mustard.

Mustard is one of the 14 major food allergens and poses a high risk to those who are allergic.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “This product contains mustard making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

“If you have bought the above product and have and allergy to mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Other food items in the top 14 allergens are: celery, cereals, crustaceans, egg, fish, lupin, mik, molluscs, peanut, sesame, soya, sulphites and tree nuts.

(Aldi)

Symptoms can vary from person to person with some reporting mild symptoms such as hives and vomiting.

It is unknown how common mustard allergy is in the UK since it does not play a prominent part in the average diet, unlike in countries such as France, say allergy UK.

The notice applies to 600g products with a ‘best before’ date of February 25, 26 and 27, 2024 (code 731020).

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake because it is incorrectly labelled and contains mustard.

“Anyone who bought this product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

NHS symptoms of anaphylaxis

- Swelling of your throat and tongue

- Difficulty breathing or breathing very fast

- Difficulty swallowing, tightness in your throat or a hoarse voice

- Wheezing, coughing or noisy breathing

- Feeling tired or confused

- Feeling faint, dizzy or fainting

- Skin that feels cold to the touch

- Blue, grey or pale skin, lips or tongue – if you have brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of your hands or soles of your feet