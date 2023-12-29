One dead after E. coli outbreak with suspected link to artisan cheese

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A person has died following an outbreak of E. coli in the UK which could be linked to artisan cheeses, health officials said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of E. coli have been recorded across England and Scotland in patients aged seven to 81. The agency said a person from Scotland had now died from the infection.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “One death has been associated with this outbreak. Epidemiological and food chain investigations have identified links between some of the identified cases and a number of unpasteurised cheeses produced by a business in England.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall for Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire and Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire on Christmas Eve.

The recall applies to all size packs of the four cheeses bought since 1 October 2023.

The FSA said: “The products listed above might be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, (STEC).

“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.”

The UKHSA said investigations were continuing into any common links between cases, including links to the recalled cheeses.

When it comes to storing Christmas food, GP Dr Babak Ashrafi from Asda Online Doctor said people should use their common sense.

He said: “It is generally safe to keep food for a couple of days after Christmas, as long as it is refrigerated and stored properly. But use your best judgement before eating any leftovers, and be sure to throw away any food that doesn’t look or smell safe to eat.

“Leaving meat at room temperature, or not refrigerating it at low enough temperatures, can encourage bacteria to grow and lead to foodborne illnesses.

“Certain bacteria, such as Salmonella and E. coli, thrive on meat and can make you very sick. Food contaminated with these bacteria can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and, in very serious cases, require medical treatment.”