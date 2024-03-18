Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tortilla wraps on sale at Aldi have been pulled from shelves because they could contain pieces of metal, with police called in over fears of the product being tampered with.

The Food Standard Agency has told customers not to eat Signature Flatbreads UK Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White (8x62g) as a “precautionary” measure.

All of these flatbreads which have the date up to and including 29 April 2024 could be affected.

Anyone who has bought a pack of tortillas within this date range has been asked to return it to the store they bought it from to ask for a refund.

No other Aldi or Signature Flatbreads UK products are affected.

“Signature Flatbreads UK is taking the precautionary step of recalling Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of a possible presence of metal, as the product may have been tampered with,” the FSA said in a statement.

“The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.”

Signature Flatbreads UK Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps (Aldi/FSA)

The agency said the problem with the tortilla was an “isolated” incident not linked to other product recall information notices recently published for metal contamination.

The FSA said it was working with the relevant food and police agencies to investigate the cause of the contamination.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure our customers that no other Aldi products are affected and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of suspected contaminated food products that originated from a warehouse in Dunstable.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing, and police are working closely with both the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the warehouse affected.

“Anyone with information can report online quoting reference 40/14332/24.”

More information is available by contacting Aldi on 0800 042 0800 or visiting their website.