Waitrose and Sainsbury recall jars of pickle that may contain glass

Jars of aubergine pickle have been recalled after products that may contain pieces of glass were stocked on the shelves of Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

The manufacturers of Patak’s Aubergine Pickle, AB World Foods is recalling the products because it may contain pieces of glass.

They added that the affected product has only been sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s.

“Patak’s is taking the precautionary step of recalling a limited number of 312g jars of Aubergine Pickle sold in some Waitrose and Sainsbury’s stores in the UK,” the notice read.

“The decision has been taken out of an abundance of caution and is linked to the very low risk of a possible presence of glass.

“No other Patak’s products, batch codes or best before dates are affected. This recall only applies to products sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s.”

(Food Standards Agency)

The recall is for jars with the batch number 3172 and the a best before date of 06/2026.

The Food Standards Agency advised customers not to eat the product if they had bought it and to instead return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

For more information contact AB World Foods customer care team on 0800 0195 617 or consumer.services@abworldfooods.com