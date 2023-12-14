Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing due to ‘possible presence of moths’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco is recalling a Christmas stuffing product because it may contain moths.

The UKs largest supermarket chain said the warning applies to its Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix (130g), with a best before date of September 2024.

“We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption,” the official recall notice said.

Tesco apologised to its customers as it issued a recall warning (Food Standards Agency )

A risk assessment, shared by the Food Standards Agency, said: “This product has a presence of insects (moths), which makes it unsafe to eat.”

In a message to customers, the chain said: “Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

The warning message shared by the supermarket chain made no mention of how moths could have ended up in a Christmas stuffing product.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is an independent government department responsible for public health in relation to food. If there is a problem with a food product which should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' or 'recalled'.

The FSA issues withdrawal notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems with food.

The Independent has contacted Tesco for comment.