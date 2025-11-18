Police launch fresh appeal over missing teenager one year on from disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are launching a fresh appeal for information on the case of a missing teenager, one year on from his disappearance.

Aleksandr Benga, who would now be 17, was reported missing in Stornoway on Monday 18 November 2024.

He was last seen on CCTV at around 8.45am, near the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle in Scotland.

It comes as The Independent, alongside the charity Missing People, hopes to help missing young people by aiming to raise £165,000 to launch SafeCall – a free new service for the 70,000 children reported missing each year to find support and safety no matter what.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Aleksandr is described by the police as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans and had a yellow beanie hat with him, they said.

open image in gallery Aleksandr Benga is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair ( Police Scotland )

He had also been wearing a red jacket, which was later recovered during the course of the search activity in Seaforth Road, Stornoway.

At the time, extensive searches were carried out involving several local and national resources, specialist search advisers, police dogs and the police mountain rescue team, in addition to coastguard assistance and community volunteers.

Inspector Euan Cowan from Scotland Police said: "It has now been a year since Aleksandr was last seen and we recognise how difficult this continues to be for his family and friends.

"Despite extensive searches and enquiries involving specialist teams and partner agencies, Aleksandr remains missing. We continue to review all available information and will act on any new details which come to light.

open image in gallery When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans and had a yellow beanie hat with him, police said ( Police Scotland )

"I would again urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police, or who may have even the smallest piece of information, to get in touch. No detail is too minor and may assist with our enquiries.

"Aleksandr's family have expressed their gratitude to everyone who has offered help and support over the past year and have requested their privacy be respected."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0803 of 18 November 2024.

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options, if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit: missingpeople.org.uk/get-help