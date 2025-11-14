Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SafeCall campaign has raised £35,000 among its donations thanks to two exceptionally generous readers who have anonymously contributed £25,000 and £10,000 respectively.

With help from our readers, The Independent, alongside the charity Missing People, aims to raise the funds to launch a new, free call service that will provide children in crisis with confidential support, guidance and a route to safety.

The donations come amid an extraordinary first week of calls, texts and high-profile support, which has seen the SafeCall campaign make a strong charge towards its overall target.

Sir David Beckham and Sir Ian Rankin are among the latest celebrities to back the campaign, which has set out to raise £165,000 to help the 70,000 children who go missing each year in the UK.

Peter Boxell, whose son Lee Boxell went missing when he was 15, said: “When my son Lee went missing, our lives changed forever. Decades have passed, and we still don’t have the answers we need.

“I’ve always believed that if we can help even one young person stay safe, or prevent one family from living through the pain that mine has, then it’s worth every effort.

“The SafeCall service has the potential to do exactly that - to step in early and give vulnerable young people a trusted place to turn before something terrible happens to them.”

open image in gallery A child is reported missing every 2.5 minutes in the UK ( Missing People )

In line with nearly two decades of advocacy efforts, former England captain Sir David is backing the campaign and has called for people’s support to help launch the service.

Posting to Instagram, he said: “It’s heartbreaking that 70,000 children go missing in the UK every year. Please support The Independent and Missing People UK to help launch SafeCall, a new 24-hour lifeline for vulnerable and missing young people to find safety.”

Alongside Sir Stephen Fry and Dame Esther Rantzen, author Sir Ian has also joined forces in supporting the campaign, having spent most of his life writing crime novels, learning about the difficult realities of a missing persons case through his research.

The money raised from the campaign will go directly to helping vulnerable young people access help and support through a service which will be designed with the input of young people.

open image in gallery Lee Boxell disappeared in 1988 when he was 15 years old ( PA Media )

Mr Boxell added: “A confidential, understanding voice on the other end of the phone could make all the difference.

“For families like mine, knowing that such a service exists would offer real hope - that others might be spared the heartache and uncertainty we continue to live with.

“I’m deeply grateful to The Independent and Missing People for recognising how vital this service could be and for helping to raise awareness. With enough public support and donations, we can make SafeCall a reality — and give young people a lifeline that might just save lives.”

