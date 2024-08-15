A-level top grades up on last year but educational inequality widens

Support truly

The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades is up on last year, national figures show, but the inequality in results between independent schools and comprehensives in England has widened.

Hundreds of thousands of students received their A-level results on Thursday morning, with more than a quarter (27.8 per cent) of UK entries awarded an A or A* grade. This is an increase of 0.6 percentage points on last year, when 27.2 per cent achieved the top grades.

Excluding 2020 to 2022, when students saw inflated grades during the pandemic, this represents the highest proportion of A* grades awarded since they were first handed out in 2010. But the overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – has fallen to 97.2 per cent this year, which is lower than last year (97.3 per cent) and the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (97.6 per cent).

The latest statistics also show that the attainment gap between independent schools and comprehensives in England has increased compared with last year. The attainment gap measures the educational outcomes of children from different backgrounds and schools.

The cohort of students who are receiving their A-level results were in Year 9 when schools closed due to the pandemic (PA) ( PA Wire )

Some 49.4 per cent of independent school candidates scored grade A or above in all subjects, compared with 22.3 per cent of those at comprehensive schools – a gap of 27.1 percentage points, the latest Ofqual figures show.

Last year, the gap was 25.4 percentage points, while in 2019 it was 24.8 percentage points.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has promised to “break down these barriers to opportunity” and “improve children’s life chances regardless of their background”.

Congratulating those who received results this morning, Ms Phillipson said students across the country should be “be incredibly proud of what they have achieved” in the face of “huge disruption of recent years” as well as “inequality that goes hand in hand with young people’s backgrounds”.

She added: “I hope young people everywhere can celebrate their results and look forward to their next step - be that university, an apprenticeship or beginning their careers.”

The total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen by 3 per cent on the same point last year, with 425,680 taking up places so far, initial figres from Ucas show.

Ucas said 82 per cent of all applicants have gained a place at their first choice university or college, which is up from 79 per cent last year.

The education secretary said there are “plenty of opportunities” for those students who fall short on results day ( Sky News )

But the education secretary said there are “plenty of opportunities” for those students who fall short on results day.

She told Sky News: “For those young people who get what they need and move on to their destination of choice, that’s brilliant.

“For those who perhaps fall slightly short, there are lots of options out there. There are lots of people that can be there to provide advice and support, whether that’s the school or college, Ucas through clearing, or the National Career Service.

“So I want to wish them all the very best, but to reassure them that there are plenty of opportunities that are there.”

More follows on this breaking news story....