Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother-of-five dies after suspected cosmetic procedure as two arrested

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Alice Webb, 33, died on Tuesday

Barney Davis
Wednesday 25 September 2024 23:46
Comments
Alice Webb, 33, died following a suspected cosmetic procedure
Alice Webb, 33, died following a suspected cosmetic procedure (Gloucestershire Police/PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a mother-of-five died following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

Alice Webb, 33, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after she fell unwell and was taken there the previous day.

Gloucestershire Police said an investigation is ongoing after officers were called to the hospital by the ambulance service at 11.35am on Monday.

The two people arrested have since been released on police bail and her family is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

It has been reported Ms Webb underwent a non-surgical liquid Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

Dane Knight, Ms Webb’s partner, wrote on Facebook: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.

“There was some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids’ mouth.”

“Please, please have these five girls’ feelings at heart here.”

Ms Webb was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she later died
Ms Webb was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she later died (PA Archive)

Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners who offer non-surgical cosmetic treatments, said: “Last December we launched a campaign calling upon the government to ban high-risk liquid BBL procedures.

“We expressed our grave concern that unless urgent action was taken it would result in someone losing their life. Today, we were devastated to hear of Alice’s tragic passing.”

Non-surgical BBLs are not illegal in the UK, but the organisation said it has supported 500 women who have suffered complications from the procedure.

The Independent recently reported hundreds of women have been rushed to hospital after getting botched bum lifts and breast enlargements from unregulated practitioners.

The procedure, which can legally be carried out by untrained individuals in the UK, involves injecting hyaluronic acid to change the shape of the buttocks or breasts.

Data shows that botched bum lifts have permanently disfigured women and required surgery to rectify the defective work.

One woman told The Independent she was put in a coma for four days after a liquid bum job went wrong. She said the ordeal has left her with chest and arm pain.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in