Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK must plan for a financial crisis that would be triggered if the US government announces that aliens exist, a former Bank of England expert has said.

Helen McCaw, who served as a senior analyst in financial security at the UK’s central bank, has written to Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s governor, urging him to make contingencies in case the White House ever confirms the existence of Alien life, according to The Times.

Ms McCaw worked for the Bank of England for ten years until 2012, said politicians and bankers can no longer afford to dismiss talk of alien life, and warned a declaration of this nature could trigger bank collapses.

She reportedly said: “The United States government appears to be partway through a multi-year process to declassify and disclose information on the existence of a technologically advanced non-human intelligence responsible for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).”

open image in gallery The Bank of England (File picture) ( Getty/iStock )

“If the UAP proves to be of non-human origin, we may have to acknowledge the existence of a power or intelligence greater than any government and with potentially unknown intentions.”

Her warning comes as senior American officials have recently indicated their belief in the possibility of alien life.

In a recent UFO documentary, The Age of Disclosure, 34 U.S. government insiders, including those from the military and intelligence community officials, were spoken to about an "80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin,” according to the film’s description.

The director, Dan Farah, spoke with sources, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, to discuss the government’s work with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs — the formal term for UFOs.

open image in gallery Marco Rubio has become a prominent figure pushing for transparency about UAPs ( AP )

Marco Rubio told the documentary maker: “We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it’s not ours.”

Ms McCaw said: “UAP disclosure is likely to induce ontological shock and provoke psychological responses with material consequences...There might be extreme price volatility in financial markets due to catastrophising or euphoria, and a collapse in confidence if market participants feel uncertain on how to price assets using any of the familiar methods.”

The former Bank of England worker explained there might be a rush towards assets such as gold or other precious metals, and government bonds, which are perceived as “safe.”

Alternatively, she said precious metals might lose their status as perceived safe assets if people speculate that new space-faring technologies will soon increase the supply of precious metals.