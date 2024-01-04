Alton Towers makes ‘difficult decision’ to close popular attraction after 20 years

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alton Towers has confirmed that its spa will not reopen to customers for good - a move the company said was “essential” for the future growth of the resort.

Bosses said it was a “difficult decision” not to reopen the facility to the public after it closed for the final time on 31 December.

Alton Towers said the resort only had limited bookings for 2024 and would be refunding guests or providing alternative options.

Staff members affected by the closure are being offered support and career advice on other roles at the resort, a spokesman said.

The resort said in a statement: “After careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to close the Spa located on-site.

“This was a difficult decision but one we feel is essential for the future growth and development of the resort.

“We sincerely appreciate the loyalty and support of our valued guests and dedicated colleagues throughout the years.”

The spa formed part of the original hotel at Alton Towers, which opened to guests in 1996.

It offered treatments and day packages and boasted a pool, relaxation rooms, a hot tub and a sauna.

Last year, Alton Towers announced the reopening of one of its most iconic rides after it was decommissioned for a revamp.

Nemesis, which has a top speed of 50mph and a g-force of 3.5, will return this year when the theme park reopens to the public.

The ride first opened in 1994, costing £10m, and was the creation of legendary rollercoaster designer, John Wardley.

It was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster and since then has welcomed numerous famous faces from around the world.

The theme park at Alton Towers is only open between March and November every year due to the more harsh weather conditions during the winter.