Alton Towers rollercoaster crash amputee Leah Washington, 25, has shared an inspirational video documenting her journey over the past eight years since her “life was flipped”.

The 25-year-old from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was 17 years old when the Smiler rollercoaster carriage smashed into a stationary train at Alton Towers, in Staffordshire, in June 2015.

Leah was one of two young passengers who lost a leg while Joe, her now-fiance, suffered devastating injuries himself including two shattered kneecaps.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Leah said: “8 years since my life flipped, how time has flown! A brief little journey from then until now, a 17-year-old girl thinking what was going to happen next, underconfident after surgery & struggling to think positive.”

“I feel the best I have felt in a long time,” she added.