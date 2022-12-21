Ambulance strikes: What level of service is available in your area today?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

NHS ambulance staff belonging to three unions are walking out in England and Wales on Wednesday as part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

The strike by around 25,000 members of the GMB, Unite and Unison unions is the latest blow to Britain’s stricken health service after members of the Royal College of Nursing took part in industrial action on 15 and 20 December, joining rail workers, postmen and women, London bus drivers, Border Force agents, baggage handlers, teachers and driving examiners in demonstrating for better wages this month at a time when the UK remains mired in economic turmoil and runaway inflation.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, control room workers and technicians from 10 out of 11 regional trusts will down tools in England and Wales, bringing warnings of major disruption, potentially placing lives at risk and forcing 750 military personnel to be drafted in to assist.

Junior health minister Will Quince advised the public not to drink too much and avoid “risky activities” while the industrial action was underway as Rishi Sunak’s government insisted that no further wage increase offers would be forthcoming beyond the 4 per cent rise already offered before the next pay review in April 2023.

In addition to discontent over salary stagnation, ambulance staff are frustrated at what they say is growing dysfunction within the NHS. This has frequently left crews trapped in queues for hours outside of hospitals while they wait to hand over patients to overstretched accident and emergency (A&E) departments, themselves struggling to deal with a lengthy treatment backlog exacerbated by the pandemic.

Health secretary Steve Barclay has accused the unions of choosing to “inflict harm” on patients while the latter has said the government is to blame if anyone dies as a result of not being able to receive the attention they need as a result of walkouts.

Here’s how Wednesday’s demonstrations will impact the emergency services around the country region by region.

North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (NEAS)

All three unions are striking, with locals advised to use services “wisely” on days on which staff are at the picket line and on days immediately thereafter.

“NEAS is clear that we will not be able to respond to all calls of a serious nature and there are likely to be significant delays in response for patients who have a less serious illness or injury,” the trust said.

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust (NWAS)

All three are also walking out in northwest England.

“It is important to acknowledge that ambulance waits are to be expected,” NWAS said, stressing it would do everything possible to prioritise serious cases.

“Those with less serious conditions are likely to be asked to seek alternatives.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS)

GMB and Unison members are walking out in Yorkshire, prompting the trust to warn of severe days and urging the public to only dial 999 for life-threatening conditions.

“Ambulances will still be able to respond during the strike, but this will only be where there is an immediate risk to life,” YAS said.

“Less serious calls will not receive a response for the duration of the strike action and some patients might be asked to make their own way to hospital, where it is safe for them to do so.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust (WMAS)

GMB and Unite members are both striking at this trust, suggesting significant disruption to services.

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS)

Only GMB members are walking out at EMAS, with residents nevertheless advised to only call in serious health incidents such as suspected cardiac arrests or strokes.

“We anticipate that on days where there is industrial action that there will still be fewer ambulances available and therefore our responses to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day.”

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT)

GMB and Unison members are manning picket lines outside SWASFT hospitals.

“Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is the most immediate risk to life,” the trust said.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS)

GMB members only are striking here, with SCAS saying that calls from the most in need will be answered on strike days, adding: “Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb)

As above, only GMB members are downing tools in SECAmb, with the public being redirected to their local GP or pharmacy whenever possible.

The trust has pledged to prioritise its “response to our most seriously ill and injured patients” but warned that “anyone not facing a life-threatening emergency is likely to wait longer for a response or be directed to alternative care”.

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (LAS)

In the capital, Unison members are staging a 12-hour walkout from noon to midnight on Wednesday, with the public only advised to call in a “medical or mental health emergency” during that time.

People “whose conditions are not life-threatening are unlikely to get an ambulance on industrial action days”, LAS has warned, directing the public to NHS 111 instead

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST)

In East Anglia, no strike action is taking place, although a critical incident has been declared because of the “huge pressure” on local services, causing delays to the handover of unwell patients to overwhelmed A&E departments.

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAS)

In Wales, GMB members are striking and the trust has urged the public to “keep 999 for serious and life-threatening emergencies”.