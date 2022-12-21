Strike news - live: Ambulance services to be hit as staff follow nurses’ walkout over pay
The government has called the strike ‘deeply regrettable’
Ambulance services are likely to be hit today as thousands of workers in England and Wales join nurses in striking over pay.
Rachel Harrison, GMB Union national secretary, said the government could solve the dispute at any time.
“We have tried everything to raise pay, the issue that is causing this dispute, but the government will not listen and will not talk,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.
The strike will increase the strain on NHS services with hospitals saying the action would put patients at risk.
The NHS Confederation, which represents national health service organisations, said the strike risked patient safety.
“We cannot guarantee patient safety, we cannot avoid risks in the context of this industrial action,” chief executive Matthew Taylor told BBC radio on Tuesday.
The government said the “deeply regrettable” strike would result in fewer ambulances on the road.
The latest strike action comes as emergency and urgent care services across the country have experienced the highest levels of demand and delays.
Barclay accuses unions of ‘conscious decision’ to ‘inflict harm’ on patients
Health secretary Steve Barclay has accused trade unions of making a “conscious decision” to “inflict harm” on patients as thousands of ambulance staff walk out on the first of two one-day strikes.
As NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety, unions angrily accused the government of putting lives at risk by refusing to engage with them on the issue of pay at talks on Tuesday.
But writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Barclay said: “We now know that the NHS contingency plans will not cover all 999 calls. Ambulance unions have made a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients.”
Union leaders have insisted there would still be cover for the most serious calls through a series of local agreements, and Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has described claims by ministers that many serious calls would receive no response as “misleading” and “at worst deliberately scaremongering”.
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent revealed yesterday.
Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.
Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has the full report here:
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
Exclusive: NHS region ‘overwhelmed’ by emergency care demand admits patients are being harmed
Railway to be crippled for a week in January as union stages fresh strike
Train drivers are to stage a fresh strike in the first week of January, threatening an entire week of rail chaos as Britons return to work after the festive break.
Members of the drivers’ union Aslef at 15 train companies will walk out on Thursday 5 January.
It comes on top of existing strikes by members of the RMT union at Network Rail and 14 train operators on 3 and 4 January and 6 and 7 January, meaning services are set to be crippled for a week.
Railway to be crippled for a week in January as union stages fresh strike
Government says Aslef walkout on 5 January ‘incredibly disappointing’
Meeting pay demands would take money away from frontline services, says Barclay
Health secretary Steve Barclay has said that meeting NHS staff pay demands would take resources away from frontline services.
“These are challenging times but we have accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS pay review body in full, meaning most ambulance staff have received a rise of at least 4 per cent,” he said.
“This will take average earnings to about £47,000 per person. Further pay increases would mean taking money away from frontline services at a time when we are tackling record waiting lists as a result of the pandemic.”
Health secretary urges people to take ‘extra care’ on Wednesday
Health secretary Steve Barclay has urged the public to take “extra care” as ambulance staff strike in a bid to partially address a decade of falling real-terms wages.
Mr Barclay described Wednesday’s walkout by staff in England and Wales as “deeply regrettable” and insisted his “number one priority” is patient safety. With fewer ambulances on the road, he appealed to people to plan their activities “accordingly” and check up on vulnerable neighbours and family.
“Our ambulance staff are incredibly dedicated to their job and it is deeply regrettable some union members are going ahead with strike action. My number one priority is to keep patients safe,” he said.
“The government and NHS colleagues have been working to protect safe staffing levels. However, there will be fewer ambulances on the road due to industrial action and the NHS will be prioritising those with life-threatening needs.
“My message to the public is to take extra care and plan your activity accordingly. You may also want to check up on more vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.”
Welsh nursing union condemns ‘absolute silence’ from government
Nicky Hughes, associate director of nursing at the Royal College of Nursing Wales, has claimed that Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan refused calls by the union to enter into negotiations about pay.
Nurses were prepared to “continue the fight” if no deal was reached, Ms Hughes said, adding that discussions were continuing about what the union’s next steps would be.
“We’ve seen such an impact over the day with lots of our members out on the picket lines and members of the public have been so generous and supportive throughout. I think we’ve got the public behind us and that’s really important,” Ms Hughes said.
“But we’ve had absolute silence from the Welsh government. The health minister last asked us to go to a meeting as a trade union on the 12th and yet again there was nothing on the table in terms of a meaningful pay award.
“We’ve asked them constantly to come back and open negotiations, even calling on the first minister Mark Drakeford yesterday to come to the table and avert today’s strike, but there was just silence.
“The Welsh government says it’s because of the Westminster government, however, in Wales health is a devolved matter and it’s for the Welsh government to manage and fund appropriately the NHS in Wales. Unless they do, we will continue to haemorrhage nurses. As it is, the NHS is on a knife-edge.”
NHS worker calls for nurses to have ‘dignified wage for responsibilities they hold'
Speaking outside the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, Helen Perriam, a mental health nurse for 10 years, told the PA news agency that her family lived “pay cheque to pay cheque” and called for nurses to have a “dignified wage for the responsibilities [they] hold”.
Ms Perriam accused the UK government of “shafting” nurses and said the decision not to award a larger pay increase was a political one.
‘Clock running’ for Sunak to avoid post-Christmas nursing strikes, says union chief
The “clock is running” for Rishi Sunak to enter negotiations in order to avoid nurses announcing post-Christmas strikes by the end of the week, Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen has warned.
Tuesday’s 12-hour walkout, the second in less than a week, saw around 10,000 NHS nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland stay absent from work, with many taking to picket lines to express their concern over pay, staffing levels and patient safety.
“Today, the prime minister looked out of step with the country he leads. But he could still make this the last nurse strike of his premiership,” said Ms Cullen.
“With the end of today’s strike, a clock is running for the prime minister. There are two days for us to meet and begin to turn this around by Christmas. By Friday, we will be announcing the dates and hospitals for a strike next month.
“Westminster may be shutting for Christmas tonight but nursing staff are readying for their shifts over the next two weeks and looking at the new year with trepidation. We are not looking for a miracle, just the fair pay and recognition that is in the prime minister’s gift.”
The RCN is calling for nurses to be awarded a 5 per cent plus inflation pay rise. The current rate of inflation in the UK is over 10 per cent.
Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services declare critical incidents
Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services have declared critical incidents, as NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety in the face of strikes by thousands of paramedics.
In declaring critical incidents, ambulance services said they had come under “extreme” and sustained pressure in recent days, blamed in part on huge volumes of emergency 999 calls and delays in handing patients over to hospitals.
Emergency 999 calls are up 50 per cent on this time last year and 111 calls are also 75 higher over the same period, according to the Southwestern Ambulance Service.
You can read the full report here:
Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services declare critical incidents
NHS leaders express ‘deep worry’ over level of harm and risk to patients as Sunak urged to reopen pay talks
ICYMI: Heart attack and stroke patients could be denied ambulances during strike
People suffering from heart attacks or strokes at home may not be able to get an ambulance at home when staff strike on Wednesday, NHS officials have said.
Health secretary Steve Barclay will meet with union officials on Tuesday to insist that both category 1 calls, the most immediate life-threatening cases, and category 2 calls – including heart attacks and strokes – are answered.
Members of GMB, Unison and Unite unions will strike at ambulance services across England and Wales, but there are growing fears that emergency provision will be patchy in many parts of the country.
Read the full story below:
Heart attack patients could be denied ambulances during strike
Concern grows over category 2 calls – as minister confirms military not be allowed to break red lights
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies