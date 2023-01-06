Unite ambulance workers to go on strike in January in dispute over pay

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unite ambulance workers will strike on January 23 in their dispute over pay, the union announced.

It comes after RMT general secretary Mick Lynch described legislation that will aim to minimise disruption during industrial action as a “symbol” that the Government is “losing the argument”.

The Government announced on Thursday that they are pressing ahead with plans to introduce new legislation for “minimum safety levels” during industrial action.

The Bill will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks to ensure vital public services maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.

Minimum safety levels will be set for fire, ambulance and rail services and the Government said it will consult on the “adequate level of coverage”.

More than 2600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will walk out.

Over 1000 members of the Welsh Ambulance Service, represented by Unite, will also strike on January 19. Members voted by a margin of 88%.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will stand 100% behind our Welsh Ambulance members who are striking to save our NHS.

“They see first-hand every day how the NHS is collapsing. A decent pay increase is the only way to improve NHS recruitment and relieve the crippling pressure on ambulance services.

“The roots of this dispute may be in Westminster, but the Welsh Government needs to move to improve its pay offer if we are to avoid a prolonged dispute.

“This union stands ready for serious negotiations with governments in all nations, Wales included. We now urgently need action to address the NHS pay and staffing crisis.”

Ambulance workers in Unison will also strike on January 23, with Unison and the GMB holding a joint ambulance strike next Wednesday.

Junior doctors in England will strike for 72 hours in March if they vote in favour of industrial action.