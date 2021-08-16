Nottinghamshire woman suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after being attacked by own dog

A woman has been left with “life-changing injuries” after her American bulldog attacked her, police have said.

The incident took place at a property in Hoylake Crescent, Nottingham, early on Sunday morning.

The force said the dog tried to attack a child, before two women were bitten on the face, arms and stomach as they fought it off.

They were both later taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Detective Inspector Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, described the dog attack as a “distressing incident for everyone involved”.

"It’s devastating that a woman has suffered such serious injuries caused by her own pet but we can only be grateful that it didn’t result in far worse consequences had the animal been able to attack the child,” he said.

DI Kerry reminded pet owners to keep animals with “violent tendencies” away from children.

The American bulldog was stabbed with a knife by one of the house’s occupants while it was attacking the two women. It later had to be put down because of its injuries.