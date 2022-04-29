Injured Briton captured in Ukraine paraded on Russian state TV
Man said to be from Plymouth indicates connection with foreign legion battling Vladimir Putin’s troops
Footage showing an injured British man who has been captured in Ukraine has been broadcast on Russian state television.
The clip, released by Moscow’s defence ministry, showed the man with a bandaged left arm, a makeshift bandage around his head, and blood on his right arm.
“I don't have a rank ... I just know the foreign legion said I could help,” the man said, under apparent questioning.
Speaking with a British accent, he said that his name was Andrew Hill, that he was from Plymouth, and that he had four children and a partner.
He said he had travelled alone and of his own accord to help Ukraine, entering the country from Poland and aiding refugees near the border before he was approached to “help further”.
Russia’s defence ministry claimed Mr Hill “laid down his arms and surrendered” to Russian troops in the Mykolaiv region, in southwest Ukraine.
“The group of mercenaries in which the British fought was defeated and he was wounded,” it said.
The Independent has approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for comment.
When the man asked if he was safe, one of the Russians answered: “Yes you are safe absolutely.”
The Russians said he would get medical care for his injuries, which appeared to include a bullet wound of some kind.
More follows...
